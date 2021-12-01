WATCH: Lobengula RockStar Drops Imali yeGrant Music Video

Sunday News Reporter

Bret Ngwenya, popularly known as Bret Rammz, born and bred at Lobengula in Bulawayo, has continued with his trail blazing music career and has added a video for his smash hit, Imali yeGrant.

The South Africa based singer said he released the video after the song got more than 60 000 downloads on datafile Host in a short space of time.

“I am happy with the way the song is doing and then decided to shoot a music video. I worked with SAMA Awards nominee Dale Fortune, who is popularly known for working with the likes of K.O, Young CPT just to mention a few. The video has already been accepted on National TV, MTV Base and Channel O,” he said.

Bret Rammz said his dream was to become among the great is the industry in the region and also build a recording studio at his boyhood suburb, Lobengula.