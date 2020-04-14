Local football stars willing to forego earnings

Mehluli Sibanda, Ngqwele Dube

HIGHLANDERS captain, Ariel Sibanda has said the coronavirus (COVID-19) is a situation that is extremely serious such that they are willing to forego earnings in the fight against the deadly pandemic.

With the country on lockdown, it means footballers, like all other local sportspersons cannot go about their business. The Bosso number one said as much as the lockdown has resulted in footballers being inactive, they completely understand that it was for the better.

“I would have loved to point out how it has affected us as players but this virus is a matter of life and death so the lockdown I think is a way to go despite losing our fitness, money and the like, but I think health comes first so asikhali kakhulu (we are not complaining that much) as players,’’ said Sibanda.

He conceded that at first it was difficult being at home but he has adjusted. The lockdown has afforded “Mangoye” an opportunity to spend time with his family, something they do not get particularly during the season. He has a son and his wife is expecting twins in June.

“It was difficult at first but we are now used to. It has also given us time to spend with our families since we don’t get much of the time especially this time of the season.”

The hardest part about lockdown for the three times Goalkeeper of the Year has not been able to fine tune his goalkeeping skills since he does not have a soft surface at home for him to dive on. He has heeded President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s message to stay at home during the lockdown, which means he cannot go for a road run.

“As for staying in shape I won’t lie I am not doing much it’s just some sit ups, stretches at home, no road run because the message was clear, stay at home,’’ Sibanda.

Just many other footballers the world over, Sibanda cannot wait to get back on the park and do what they like the most, that is to entertain the team’s fans and win matches. Mkhokheli Dube, who made a return to Highlanders, said he is remaining focused despite the long wait.

“It’s an amazing feeling being back home (at Highlanders) and I am looking forward to help the up and coming boys and assist the team get back to the top where it belongs. I had my own projections on how I wanted things to go but with the situation we just have to wait because the virus is more serious than football, we would rather be safe than sorry and we have to take the utmost precautions and ensure that everyone is safe,” he said.

He said besides exercising he is catching up on family time while also reading a lot.

New ZPC Kariba signing, Toto Banda said he was obviously disappointed the season will be starting late as he had been looking forward to get back on the pitch after having last featured in a competitive game in early July last year.

“I had been hoping to be back in the pitch by now and playing competitive soccer but unfortunately we have to wait a little longer, it’s a situation that we cannot help,’’ he said.

Banda said they are receiving tight training schedules they have to adhere to during the lockdown as the coaches seek to ensure they do not relax.

The strict training schedule details what the players should do each day with variations of exercises they usually do at the normal gym session including skipping rope, core, Bulgarian squats, reverse lunge and wall running.

“They are monitoring us to ensure that we do them and each player has to submit his weight every week,” he said.

FC Platinum midfielder, Rahman Kutsanzira said staying with another player, Denzel Khumalo, has made it easier for them to keep focused on training but he has also been dabbling with gardening to add variety to his day.

“If you are alone you might be tempted to relax but with someone else, you encourage each other to ensure you keep on track. It is a difficult routine to follow when you are just always at home but on some days, we jog in the morning then do exercises and also in the evening we also do jogging. I like gardening and I am also getting more time doing that.”

Rakocha, as Kutsanzira is popularly known, said having played in the season opener they were ready to roll and it is unfortunate the league has been stopped.