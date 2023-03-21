Madeya backs Hwange to bounce back

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HWANGE Football Club goalkeeper Nedrick Madeya has tipped his side to bounce back from Dynamos’ defeat.

The coalminers lost 1-0 to DeMbare in their opening Castle Lager Premiership game played at Barbourfields Stadium last Saturday.

A 70th minute strike by Tinashe Makanda beat Madeya, leaving him grounded on his feet.

The Hwange goalkeeper, who was the busier of the two goalies said: “We don’t lose but we learn let’s keep pushing team we live to fight another day.”

Hwange take on Yadah at Baobab Stadium in their next encounter.

Against Dynamos, Madeya made three telling first half saves, first punching into play a stinger from Elie Ilunga in the 23rd minute.

In the 32nd minute, Madeya was called into action to push a Tendai Matindife shot for a corner. From the resultant set piece, Dynamos skipper Frank Makarati failed to direct his header on target with the Hwange goalie out of his line.

Three minutes later, the upright denied Matindife a goal with Madeya cleanly beaten.

A minute before halftime, an overlapping Dynamos left back Elvis Moyo’s shot was fumbled for a corner by Madeya, who clearly was called into action more than his opposite number, Taimon Mvula of Dynamos.

Madeya competes for the Hwange starting place with former Highlanders and Bulawayo City goalkeeper Wellington Muuya.

Follow on Twitter @ZililoR