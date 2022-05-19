Man impregnates a 14 year-old

Nohlelo Mlilo, Sunday News Reporter

A 25-year-old man from Cowdray Park in Bulawayo has been arrested for allegedly having sex and impregnating a Form One pupil.

For impregnating the 14-year-old girl, Hilson Tatenda was sentenced to 12 months in prison with six months suspended for five years on condition he does not commit a similar offence. Last week, he appeared before West Commonage magistrate Mrs Sibongile Marondedze facing charges of having sexual intercourse with a minor.

He pleaded guilty and said he was remorseful. For the State, Ms Samantha Gubede told the court that Tatenda proposed love to the juvenile, who is a Form One in September 2021 and she agreed. The two had a consensual sexual intercourse in the same month at Tatenda’s home. The matter came to light after the juvenile’s grandmother suspected that she was pregnant and reported the matter to the police. Tatenda was arrested and the juvenile taken to hospital for medical examination.