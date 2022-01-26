Masvingo CPU on high alert

Sharon Chimenya, Sunday News Reporter

THE Masvingo Civil Protection Unit has said they are on high alert in the event that floods and strong winds affect the province and there is need to evacuate people.

Masvingo province has been receiving significant inflows since the beginning of the rainy season, however the Meteorological Department has dismissed the possibility of flooding in the province.

In an interview, Masvingo Civil Protection Committee Chairperson and the Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Dr Jefta Sakupwanya said the province has already identified evacuation centres while they were also engaging other partners in mobilising resources.

“We are making sure that the roads are accessible and we are also engaging our partners in terms of receiving tents, blankets and buckets. We have identified evacuation centres and have ensured that the roads there are passable.

“We also made arrangements where we can commandeer the ZUPCO buses to evacuate people, if the situation deteriorates and there is need to move people. That’s how ready we are at the moment,” said Dr Sakupwanya.

Agriculture Meteorologist, Mr Benjamin Kwenda said while the province might not be affected by floods that was a high possibility of strong winds.

“The storm is now over Zimbabwe but is affecting the northern parts of Zimbabwe. Areas like Masvingo may just receive some rainfall but not very high amounts, but it will be cloudy and you might experience some windy conditions. In terms of damages, we are not expecting much and in terms of rainfall quantities you might get significant flows closer to 50 millimetres or above,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has said areas such as Bulawayo, Masvingo and Matebeleland provinces are expected to receive moderate to strong winds on Wednesday 26 January.

“Forecast for Wednesday 26 January 2022; heavy rains (in excess 50 milimetres) and strong winds are expected in Mashonaland West and Manicaland Provinces. Harare Metropolitan, Midlands Provinces, Bulawayo Metropolitan, Masvingo and Matebeleland Provinces are anticipated to have light rains and moderate to strong winds. It should be mostly cloudy and mild across the country. Heavy rains may induce localized flash flooding in areas with poor drainage or along rivers

“Flooded rivers remain a potential hazard; even if it has not rained heavily in the areas, heavy rains may have occurred upstream. Destructive winds may result in trees falling and blown-off of rooftops. Some dams are filled to capacity this can cause downstream flooding should the dams overspill,” reads part of the statement.

The department further urged people to avoid being outdoors during heavy rains and to stay away from swollen rivers and not drive through floodwaters.