Mathumo, Nyika drop out of Fifa panel

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO-based pair of Prince Mathumo and Brighton Nyika have lost their slots at the Fifa panel of referees after failing fitness tests at a Zifa referees committee-organised course that ended on Friday in Harare.

The duo, regarded among the finest referees in the domestic league could not last the demanding fitness test, which happened to be the only event of the year. The referees’ committee is expected to submit names to Fifa, with Mathumo and Nyika to be left out. Mathumo, Nyika and other match officials who failed fitness can only re-test after six weeks.

Mathumo had been part of the three Zimbabwean centre referees in the Fifa panel alongside Brighton Chimene and Lawrence Zimondi who were promoted to the elite group of match officials in 2019. Chimene and Zimondi retained their Fifa statuses.

Zimbabwe has six Fifa slots for assistant referees and with Nyika falling out, seasoned Salani Ncube, Edgar Rumeki, Thomas Kusosa, Tafadzwa Nkala and Luckson Mhara will welcome a new addition to the team.

Ruzive Ruzive, vice-chairperson of the referees’ committee confirmed that the only high-profile referees who failed the fitness tests in a field of 80 participants are Mathumo and Nyika.

“We had 80 referees participating at our first training camp of the year which happens to be the only one we will have. Sixty-seven passed, with 13 failing the fitness test. It’s unfortunate that among those who didn’t make it through the fitness tests are Prince Mathumo and Brighton Nyika who were on the Fifa panel. We will be updating Fifa about this exercise and submitting the names to replace the casualties. We will also lobby to have the number of Zimbabwean referees at the Fifa panel increased from our present quota of three centre and six assistants to four centre and seven assistants,” Ruzive said.

The referees’ boss said following the course results that also saw four seniors who handle mostly Premier League games, Yasini Yasini of Mashonaland East, Triangle pair of Artwell Madzire and Joel Magweva who have been on the Zifa panel since 2012, as well as Gweru-based Nkosikhona Moyo, they will promote from the lower rungs.

Ruzive said next year they will return to the traditional minimum of three training sessions for referees, with the first one held before the start of the season to check for preparedness, check progress in midseason and the final one in September to submit names to Fifa and also wrap up the year. He believes that having more training will keep referees on their toes.

“These courses are meant to make sure that our referees keep abreast with the changes in laws of the game and keep them abreast of any developments. They are also used for screening purposes to make sure that we keep the best referees, while uplifting others. So, our observation is that we need to train our referees and they have promised to improve as they showed the zeal to keep learning,” said Ruzive.

Meanwhile, all the females at the Fifa panel retained their slots. The three centre referees are Mercy Mavimbo, Grace Gimo and Thanks Nyahuye, while the two assistants are Faith Mloyi and Claris Sekai Simango. — [email protected]