More options for Ndiraya as five more Dynamos players registered by the Premier Soccer League

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS coach, Tonderai Ndiraya will have more starting options against Yadah on Saturday in the Chibuku Super Cup, following the successful registration of five players who were ineligible to play in last weekend’s 0-0 draw against Herentals.

In a statement released on Thursday, Dynamos said Godknows Murwira together with four new signings Newman Sianchali, Shadreck Nyahwa, Geoffrey Chitsumba and Antonio Bill have now been registered by the Premier Soccer League.

“Godknows Murwira and four new signings Newman Sianchali, Shadreck Nyahwa, Geofrey Chitsumba and Antonio Bill have been successfully registered by the Premier Soccer League. Sianchali joined from CAPS United, Nyahwa from Bulawayo Chiefs, Chitsumba from Golden Eagles and Bill from Prince Edward Academy,’’ said Dynamos.

The club further stated that Juan Adrian Mutudza and Luke Musikiri will have to wait a little longer as their registration is still pending. This means Ndiraya has 26 players eligible to play.

With five more players available for selection, Ndiraya will certainly expect a better display from his team from the way they played last Sunday.

Dynamos take on Yadah in their second match in the Chibuku Super Cup group 1 fixture at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday.

