Munetsi inspires Reims to win over Ajaccio

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

A third minute goal by Zimbabwean midfielder Marshall Munetsi was enough to power Stade De Reims to their first French Ligue 1 win of the year as they beat Ajaccio 1-0 at Stade François Coty on Wednesday night.

It was Munetsi’s third goal of the 2022/23 season.

The Zimbabwean midfielder, who made his 13th start out of the 15 Ligue 1 appearances, having been substituted twice this season was elated with the victory.

The win took 11th placed Stade De Reims’ points tally to 24 points from 18 games. Reims have won five, drawn nine and lost four.

“Give thanks to the Lord. Massive away win. @StadeDeReims we keep going,” wrote Munetsi on his official Twitter account.

In their first league match of the year played on January 2, the former Orlando Pirates midfielder’s team drew 1-1 away at seventh on the table Lille.

On Sunday, Stade De Reims play host to 10th on the table Nice who they are tied with on 24 points but have a superior goal difference.

Meanwhile, Munetsi is now part of The Fédération Internationale des Associations de Footballeurs Professionnels (FIFPRO) Global Player Council (GPC). The Zimbabwean midfielder is one of the three names that have been added, with the others being Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid/Nigeria), Enez Mango (Farul Constanta/Kenya). That brings the total number of players on the council to 34.

