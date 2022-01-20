Musona, Mahachi write own piece of Afcon history

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

WHEN Knowledge Musona and Kudakwashe Mahachi scored Zimbabwe’s two goals against Guinea in the 2-1 victory on Tuesday, they wrote their own piece of history by becoming the only Zimbabwean players to score at two different Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Musona gave Zimbabwe the lead with a header before Mahachi doubled the advantage from the Warriors with a well taken strike. Zimbabwe held on to end their participation at the Afcon on a positive note having lost their first two group matches to Senegal and Malawi.

Mahachi’s first goal at the Afcon finals came in Zimbabwe’s opening fixture against Algeria at the 2017 tournament in Gabon in a match which ended 2-2 with Zimbabwe’s other goal on that day being a Nyasha Mushekwi penalty. Musona also recorded his first goal at the Afcon finals during the same tournament when he found the target in Zimbabwe’s last group match, a 4-2 defeat to Tunisia.

The goals scored by Musona and Mahachi saw Zimbabwe pick up only their third win at the Afcon finals from a total of 15 matches. Zimbabwe's first win at the Afcon finals was at their maiden appearance in 2004 at a tournament held in Tunisia when they defeated Algeria 2-1 courtesy of goals from the late Adam Ndlovu and Joel Luphahla. The second win came at the 2006 finals held in Egypt when Zimbabwe overpowered Ghana 2-1, the goals on that day coming from Cephas Chimedza and Benjani Mwaruwari.