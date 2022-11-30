Mutsauki wants adequate preparations for Netball World Cup

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE national women’s netball coach, Ropafadzo Mutsauki is not worried much about who the Gems will be matched against in tonight’s 2023 Netball World Cup draw, but rather making sure his side will get adequate preparation for the global showpiece.

The draw will be held in East London, South Africa. Zimbabwe will be joined by fifteen other qualified teams which are Australia, Barbados, England, Fiji, Jamaica, Malawi, New Zealand, Scotland, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tonga, Trinidad & Tobago, Uganda and Wales.

Zimbabwe recently took part in the Spar Diamond Challenge in South Africa where they found the going tough and finished without a win in the four matches they played, their best result being the 41-41 draw against Scotland last Friday.

“Obviously, we will be happy to only have one giant nation and an African team in our group. I believe what is key is getting adequate preparation and we will do well.

“The just ended Spar Diamond Challenge was exactly what we need ahead of the World Cup,” said Mutsauki.

The Netball World Cup is scheduled to be staged next year at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from July 28 to August 6. Held every four years, it is the first time that the Netball World Cup is taking place in Africa.

