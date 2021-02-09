NBSZ spokesperson dies

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE National Blood Services Zimbabwe (NBSZ) Public Affairs Manager Ms Esther Massundah has died, the organization announced on Tuesday.

“NBSZ wishes to announce the passing on of Ms Esther Massundah (Public Affairs Manager). She passed on this Tuesday morning. Cause of death is unknown at this stage, we await post mortem results. We extend our deepest condolences to Massundah family at this very difficult moment, ” read a message from the organisation.

NBSZ described Ms Massundah as a vibrant and passionate public relations practitioner who was always ready to serve.

In a statement, Zimbabwe Institute of Public Relations also paid condolences to the Massundah family

” It is with a heavy heart that the Zimbabwe Institute of Public Relations notify you on the passing on of one of our members Esther Massundah who was leading the National Blood Services Communications strategy,” ZIPL said.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

