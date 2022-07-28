New police boss for Bulawayo 

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

BULAWAYO Metropolitan Province now has a new police boss with Commissioner-General Tandabantu Godwin Matanga ringing changes in the command aimed at ensuring the provision of quality services to the public.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the transfers.

Commissioner Patson Nyabadza is now the new officer commanding Bulawayo Province taking over from Commissioner Patton Mbangwa who has been moved to Police General Headquarters (PGHQ) in Harare.

Commissioner Erasmus Makodza has been redeployed from Matabeleland North Province and is now the Chief Staff Officer (Human Resources).

“The Commissioner-General of Police, Tandabantu Godwin Matanga has effected the transfer of some senior officers in the Zimbabwe Republic Police in order to ensure that the Police Service achieves its constitutional role of providing quality services to the public in line with the country’s Vision 2030. The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates its commitment to ensure that the malady of crime is tackled without fear or favour in the country,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.