Ngezi Platinum Stars hunt for CEO after Kadenge departure

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

NGEZI Platinum Stars are hunting for a new chief executive officer following the departure of Nyasha Kadenge who had held the position since 2016.

In a statement released on Monday, Ngezi Platinum said Kadenge, one of the few women to hold such a position in Zimbabwean football administration had played a huge impact in putting together administrative structures at the club. According to the Premier Soccer League club, Kadenge has left the position of CEO to pursue personal interests.

“Ngezi Platinum Stars would like to announce the departure of its Chief Executive Officer Nyasha Kadenge. Nyasha Kadenge was appointed as the first CEO of the club soon after its promotion to the PSL in 2016. She was instrumental in putting together administrative structures of the club and was one of the pioneer female leaders of a premier league football team in Zimbabwe. The Board and the club Executive thank Ms Kadenge for her contribution to the club and wish her well as she leaves to pursue personal interests. Efforts are underway to fill the position of the Club CEO,’’ read the statement from Madamburo. [email protected]_29