Nine countries confirm ZITF participation

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

NINE foreign countries have already confirmed their participation at this year’s edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), with 363 exhibitors having booked exhibition space so far.

This year’s trade showcase is set to be held from 25 to 29 April, running under the theme; Transformative innovation, Global competitiveness.

Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa revealed that the nine countries that had already confirmed their participation were Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa, Zambia, Belarus, Britain, United States of America, United Arab Emirates, and Japan.

The Minister was speaking during a post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday.

“The nation is being advised that a total of 363 exhibitors have so far booked exhibition space, and there will be 45 new exhibitors. Nine foreign nations have booked exhibition stands, and these include Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa, Zambia, Belarus, Britain, United States of America, United Arab Emirates, and Japan.

“The main highlights of the Fair will include the exclusive business days from 25 to 27 April, the ZITF International Business Conference on 27 April, the ZITF Diplomats Forum and Connect Africa Symposium on 27 April,” she said.

The Minister further revealed that the official opening ceremony and the ZNCC business luncheon will be on 28 April, and the public days will be on 28 and 29 April.