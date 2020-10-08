No resumption as yet of rugby activities despite SRC greenlight

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

DESPITE being granted permission by the Sports and Recreation Commission to resume rugby activities as well as competitive matches, the Zimbabwe Rugby Union has no plans yet to recommence action.

ZRU chief executive officer, Sifiso Made said they are now waiting for procedures from their medical working group headed by Austin Jeans before they engage others involved in the game.

“We are waiting for protocols from our medical committee and then we will engage our stakeholders so we are not resuming as yet,’’ Made said.

In a statement sent out on Wednesday, Made said ZRU applied for authority to resume training and competitive rugby from the SRC, which has since been granted.

“It is with great pleasure that we announce that our application to the SRC and Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation has been approved subject to the Statutory Instrument 200 of 2020 and the prevention and containment procedures we outlined to the SRC and the Minister,’’ said Made.

Conditions for the return of rugby activities include submission of medically informed return to rugby protocols including testing requirements for all players, officials and ancillary staff. Submission of specific venues earmarked for use must be submitted and inspected while regular disinfection and cleaning of rugby facilities including changing rooms, toilets, stands, offices and media centres.

