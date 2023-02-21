NRZ boosts loss control and security department

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

GRADUATIONS by nature are joyful occasions, they are punctuated with all the glitz and glamour, pomp and fanfare but pass-out parades are a class above the ordinary. They provide a slew of unique procedures, well-choreographed drills that are a mark of detailed discipline, then there is etiquette to showcase all learnt skills that are a microcosm what has to be executed on duty.

This can be a description of the National Railways of Zimbabwe Loss Control and Security Pass out parade that was held at the company’s Westgate Security depot in Bulawayo.

Punctuality and being timeous define discipline and true to that, as early as 8 am, the 62 trainees had marched into the parade square clad in their traditional blue uniforms and ready for inspection by the reviewing officer. Soon after the inspection, they marched past in slow and quick time before displaying spectacular drills in unarmed defence that attracted cheering and ovation from the sizable crowd that came to witness the occasion.

The trainees then presented their review order and security pledge which will guide them in the execution of their duties.

The pass-out presented women with an opportunity to shine as two of the best three were female. Tinaye Duri was awarded the overall best with Beauty Manene coming second while Emmanuel Joseph was the third best and most disciplined.

The guest of honor who in a pass-out parade is referred to as the reviewing officer was the Director Strategic Policy Planning and Monitoring and Evaluation in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development Mr Allowance Sango. He was representing Minister Felix Mhona.

In the speech read on his behalf by Mr Sango, Minister Mhona urged the graduates to be disciplined in order to survive in the industry.

“As fresh graduates, I implore you to understand and appreciate the character of security establishment. You need to have discipline to survive in security. Embrace discipline to protect railway property, customer cargo and our people.

“I am confident that with the richness of training you have just undergone, you are now complete in terms of discipline. I urge you to have zero tolerance to indiscipline, corruption, theft and vandalism of railway properties,” said Mr Mhona.

The graduates compromised NRZ employees who were promoted from other sections within the company, National Youth Service graduates and members of the general public who applied from all the country’s 10 provinces. Among the graduates there were 23 females, a development that charmed the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure development.

“I would like to commend the General Manager and her staff for keeping the national gender thrust alive. Please keep it up. More still needs to be done in terms of gender balance but this is indeed a step in the right direction,” said Minister Mhona.

The addition of more personnel in the loss control department of NRZ is expected to tighten the department which has done well, being able to detect 58 percent of reported cases and being able to recover over 50 percent of the stolen property, with 28 culprits receiving sentences ranging from 4 months to 10 years.

Speaking at the same occasion, NRZ General Manager Ms Respina Zinyanduko said a fully-fledged Loss Control department was expected to significantly reduce cases of vandalism and other cases that could potentially lead to the reversal of gains by the company.

“The fight against vandalism is a never-ending war but we are determined to bring the vice under control. During the course of the year 2022 we experienced widespread cases of vandalism of the rail track and illegal mining activities which destabilise our tracks, especially in Provinces like Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland West and the Midlands. A number of arrests were made but these miners continue to cause us problems.

“As NRZ we always take pride in our Loss Control department as it is key to our business endeavor to turn around the fortunes of the organisation. The Loss Control department protects our assets, personnel and customer goods,” said Ms Zinyanduko.

The graduands went through rigorous physical exercises that included, road runs and drills movements. They also went through class lessons encompassing First Aid, Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, Railway systems and weapon handling.

The function was attended by NRZ board members who included Col Rtd Tshinga Dube, Ms Dorothy Mavolwane, service chiefs, NRZ management among others. @nyeve14