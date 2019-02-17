NRZ slashes commuter train fares

Nozipho Rutsate, Sunday News Reporter

THE National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has announced that it is charging $1 for a return trip on its City-Cowdray Park route while its multiple ride ticket has been slashed to $5 from $9.

NRZ public relations manager Mr Nyasha Maravanyika said the new fares are with effect from tomorrow in response to the public’s request of accommodating them at all levels of society. Before the latest announcement NRZ was charging $1 per single trip, having recently increased the fare from 50 cents per trip.

“NRZ would like to report to its valued customers that they are introducing a $1 return ticket, 75 cents ticket for a single trip and $5 for the multiple ride budget ticket which is valid for 10 trips. Since increasing our commuter fare to $1 in the past two weeks, we have received numerous pleas from our valued commuters to reconsider the then proposed fares,” he said.

Mr Maravanyika said the adjustment in fares was just the parastatal’s way of giving back to the community which it serves and not to profit.

“We are acting as a good corporate hand that supports the community as our duty is to provide affordable transport services to the people despite the current economic challenges we are all facing,” he said.

Mr Maravanyika said the company was still working on introducing other routes to service most western suburbs within Bulawayo. The Government through Zupco has also introduced more buses to ply urban routes, forcing commuter omnibuses to reduce their fares.