Off duty Gamecocks edge Byo City to go top

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

Chicken Inn . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .(.1) 1

Bulawayo City . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .(0) 0

TWO superb strikes from Chicken Inn’s lanky forward Malvin Hwata, one allowed by the referee and the other denied by the first assistant referee were what capped the game between Chicken Inn and basement side Bulawayo City in a PSL match played yesterday at Luveve Stadium.

Coming from a shock 3-0 away loss at the hands of Whawha, Gamecocks, who seemed to be off duty had the lanky forward Hwata to thank after his brilliant strike in the 34th minute temporarily took them to the top of the long with 26 points, three ahead of Dynamos who are set to face Manica Diamonds this afternoon in Harare.

Nine minutes before he found the opener for Joey Antiapa’s men, Hwata thought he had made it count for the Simbisa Brands sponsored outfit when his left-footed half volley from a Passmore Bernard feed from the right flank was adjudged to be an offside.

Seasoned George Majika started asking questions from the City defence in the early minutes of the match only to be denied by the woodwork when his well taken strike from outside the box hit the crossbar.

Bulawayo City had their brilliant goalkeeper Reward Muza, interestingly, a Chicken Inn juniors product to thank as he denied the former league champions a rugby score line against a Philani “Beefy” Ncube mentored Bulawayo City.

“The very aim of this game was to pick up three points against Bulawayo City. We were coming from a loss to Whawha. I must say Bulawayo City had a brilliant show in the second half, they really put us under pressure but we are happy for the three points. We didn’t have a brilliant game but we did had a brilliant recovery from that Whawha loss,” said Antipas.

Ncube reckoned they wasted their chances.

“We got the chances but we didn’t utilise them. It was very bad to lose at this particular time and as a coach I’m very much under pressure because it seems we have a player who cannot convert for us,” said Ncube. — @FungaiMuderere