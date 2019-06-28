Old Mutual Junior Sables end SA Rugby Under-16 Grant Khomo Week with win over Namibia

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Old Mutual Zimbabwe Under-17 rugby team ended their participation at this year’s Under-16 South African Rugby Grant Khomo Week on a winning note when they defeated Namibia 41-13 at Hoërskool Rob Ferreira High School in White River on Friday.

It was a great display by the Marvin Chirume coached Zimbabwean lads which saw them get the better of the Namibians in what is always an eagerly anticipated fixture between the only international teams at the SA Rugby Grant Khomo Week.

Prop Happious Zhou, lock Tamuka Kambani, number eight Tanaka Ndoro, scrumhalf Panashe Zuze scored a try each while first centre Alex Nyamunda went over the line twice. Zuze also booted in one conversion while flyhalf Zvinoda Zhikoto kicked in three conversions and one penalty goal.

It was a great end to the Grant Khomo Week for the Zimbabwean lads who finished with two wins out of the three matches they played. They started off with a 24-17 loss to the Griquas in their opening match at the tournament on Monday before they won 10-0 over Border Country Districts on Wednesday.

For the Maxwell Madziva coached Zimbabwe Under-14, they ended the Under-13 on a bad note as they lost their last two matches on Thursday and Friday. On Thursday, the Junior Sables were beaten 29-14 by Namibia. The following day, Border defeated Zimbabwe 40-17. It means the lads return home with just one from the Under-13 Craven Week, this being the 29-5 triumph over Border CD on Tuesday. They were beaten 31-5 by Griquas in their opening fixture at the Craven Week on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Old Mutual Zimbabwe Under-19 team left the country on Friday for South Africa where they will take part in the Under-18 Academy Week to be held at Grey College in Bloemfontein from 1-6 July.

