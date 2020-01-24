One die, 3 injured after knocked off by Honda Fit driver

Sunday News Reporter

ONE person died while three were injured when a pirate taxi driver lost control of his vehicle on Thursday and rammed into them in Bulawayo Central Business District.

Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Inspector Abednego Ncube confirmed the accident.

He said the accident is suspected to have been caused by speeding.

“The driver had no passengers on board and he was driving along Hebert Chitepo Street when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a car that was loading passengers at a drop off point.

“He tried to run away and turned to 11th avenue, hit three people who were crossing the road before he turned to control his vehicle, hitting a 55-year-old man who died on the spot and the driver was arrested,” said Insp Ncube.

He said the driver, Neveroy Siyapeya from New Lobengula did not have a driver’s licence.

Insp Ncube did not release the names of the victim as his next of kin had not been informed.

He urged people to acquire drivers’ licences before driving cars and to also ensure that their cars are properly registered.