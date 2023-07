Opposition party DOP candidate for Bulawayo South Edmore Gomba being welcomed by Zanu PF leadership in Bulawayo following his announcement to join the ruling party

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

AN opposition aspiring candidate from Bulawayo South Constituency has withdrew his candidature and pledged his support for ZANU PF candidate Cde Raj Modi.

Admore Gomba who filed his nomination papers under the Democratic Opposition Party has described his defection as one inspired by the transformative work done by ZANU PF.

Addressing journalists in Bulawayo on Friday, Gomba said there was no direction at his former party DOP.

More to follow…..