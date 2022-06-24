Out of Byo teams to start trickling in for Nakamba Under-17 football tournament

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

TEAMS from outside Bulawayo for the Marvelous Nakamba Foundation Under-17 football tournament are expected arrive in the city on Friday.

Dynamos, Hwange Dynamo and Majesa Academy are the out of Bulawayo teams for the tournament. Highlanders, Chicken Inn, Bulawayo City, Njube Spurs and Ajax Hotspurs complete the list of teams.

According to tournament directorate Nduduzo Sibanda, the three from out of Bulawayo should be in the city on Friday where they will be catered for on the outskirts of the City of Kings.

“The teams from outside Bulawayo are arriving on Friday, they should be arriving in the morning and later during the day and the away teams, that is Dynamos, Hwange Dynamo and Majesa will be accommodated at some place on the outskirts of the town. The local teams will certainly be arriving at the stadiums on match day,’’ said Sibanda.

All the eight teams at the tournament will get provided with equipment to enable them to smoothly participate.

“We are providing equipment for all the participating teams, we will provide match day jerseys, we will provide tracksuits, we will provide stockings as well as some bibs and match day balls. We will literally host the away teams and will certainly cover all participating teams’ meals during the day,’’ he said.

On the Aston Villa’s interaction with the youngsters over the two days, Sibanda had this to say “He will be available, he will have some moments with the boys, with all the teams, they will have some photo-shoots, we are looking forward to an exciting programme of events.”

