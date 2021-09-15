Over 33 percent vaccinated against Covid-19

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

OVER 33 percent of Zimbabwe’s population has to date been inoculated against the Covid-19 pandemic, this coming at a time that the country received a further one million doses of the Sinovac vaccine on Tuesday.

Speaking during a post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Honourable Monica Mutsvangwa revealed that 33,4 percent of the population had got their first jab against the pandemic. Min Mutsvangwa further revealed that Cabinet had resolved that no unvaccinated civil servants will be allowed to come to work.

“Cabinet is informing the nation that as of 13 September, 2021, a total of 2 856 955 persons had received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 1 894 780 had received the second dose. This translates to a national coverage of 33,4 percent and 21,9 percent for the first and second doses, respectively.

“Cabinet is concerned about the low uptake of the vaccine in Mashonaland Central and Chitungwiza Town and every effort is being made to encourage citizens to be vaccinated as this is for the good of us all. Pursuant to the previous announcement that all civil servants should be vaccinated, Cabinet further resolved that no unvaccinated civil servants will be allowed to come to work,” said the Minister.

She further revealed that the country has received a total of 10 860 000 doses of vaccine to date.

“The latest receipt was of 1 500 000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine received between 10 and 12 September, 2021. A further 1 million doses of Sinovac vaccine are is expected to be received today. The country also received four million syringes.

“Cabinet commiserates with the families and friends of the health workers who passed on during the three waves of Covid-19. A total of 5 366 health workers were affected by the disease. Government would like to express its gratitude to the health workers who worked resolutely and steadfastly in saving lives during the waves of Covid-19,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.