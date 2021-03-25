Over 6000 get vaccinated in one day

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

MORE than 6 000 people got vaccinated for Covid-19 on Wednesday as more people continue to avail themselves to the programme, with President Mnangagwa leading the way after he also got his first jab in Victoria Falls.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, on Wednesday, 5 369 people received their first jab with 1 427 receiving their second dose.

This was a major climb from Tuesday where 841 people got their first dose with 782 getting their second.

“Vaccination Update: 5 269 received their first dose today (Wednesday) bringing cumulative for first dose to 49 404 while 1 427 received their second dose bringing cumulative for second dose to 2 489,” reads the update.

Posting on his Twitter account President Mnangagwa noted that the more the people who vaccinate, the more the country will move towards reopening the country’s industries.

“The pandemic was a huge blow for Zimbabwe’s tourism. There was a 90 percent decline in visitors in 2020. But we can only reopen our industry when our people are protected. That’s why from yesterday (Wednesday), all residents of Victoria Falls are eligible for vaccination,” said the President.

Meanwhile, 32 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the country as of Wednesday with no deaths.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care revealed that of the 3 518 tests done with the positivity rate being 0,9 percent.

“29 new recoveries reported: National Recovery rate stands at 93,8 percent and active cases go up to 757. As of 24 March 2021, Zimbabwe has now recorded 36 749 Cases 34476 recoveries and 1516 deaths,” said the Ministry.