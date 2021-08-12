Parking management system to open revenue streams for BCC

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

TENDY Three Private Limited which on Wednesday got Cabinet approval for their US$2 million parking management system project in Bulawayo have welcomed the move saying this would help open a new revenue stream chapter in the city.

The company, which won the bid in July 2020 had been awaiting the greenlight from Cabinet for them to start operations after the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) had submitted their papers to the Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency.

The initiative will also see a surveillance system being installed on all roads in the city. In announcing, Cabinet’s endorsement of the project, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa said the introduction of the system will increase revenue generation to the Bulawayo City Council, thereby improving service delivery.

“Tendy Three (Pvt.) Ltd will invest US$2,2 million into the project, which will have a capacity of 7 200 parking bays. Some equipment worth US$700 000 has already been acquired for the project. The project will have an annual turnover of between US$1,1 million and US$1,8 million, and will create employment opportunities for 450 people. The partnership will run for a period of six years,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

In an interview after getting the news, the company’s managing director, Mr Bongani Nyathi said while they now awaited official communication from the local authority, they were excited that finally the project will be implemented.

“It will be premature for us to comment when we will be officially starting the installation of the system because we have not been officially informed by our partners, BCC on the Cabinet approval but what I can assure the public is that we are raring to go.

“This will surely be a new era in the local authority and not only will it create employment but it will go a long way in coming up with a new revenue stream which will surely aid service delivery,” said Mr Nyathi.

Apart from revenue generation and employment creation, the other benefits of implementing the Vehicle Parking Management System are, real-time vehicle detection and recording, ability to guide motorists to available parking bays, allowing effective and efficient workforce management, convenience to the motoring public; and the decongestion of urban roads.