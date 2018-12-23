Peace walker reaches Zimbabwe…Around the world in three years!

Drums of Peace band entertain Nitin Sonawane, Bhuddist monk, Ikedahe, the Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Raj Modi and members of the Indian community at the City Hall in Bulawayo

Stanford Chiwanga, Senior Reporter

PHILEAS Fogg, a novel character, travelled around the world in 80 days after a £20 000 wager set by his friends at the Reform Club in London in 1872. On 2 October 2016, an Indian, Nitin Sonawane (27), inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s message of peace, embarked on a similar journey but unlike Fogg whose fictional circumnavigation took 80 days, Sonawane who is currently in Zimbabwe, will take three years to complete his excursion.

Sonawane has already walked and cycled over 25 000 kilometres and has been to Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, China, USA, Japan, South America and South Africa. After Africa he will head to Europe then Middle East and end his epic journey in Lahore, Pakistan on 2 October 2019, which will be Gandhi’s Sesquicentennial 150th birthday.

In an interview with Sunday Life, Sonawane, an engineering graduate in the field of Information and Technology, said he only worked six months before he succumbed to his long-held ambition to circle the globe in the name of Gandhi.

“There are many armed conflicts throughout the world and I find that sad and not in the best interest of mankind. I am inspired by the works of Mahatma Gandhi, he was a man of peace. He showed the world that major issues can be resolved without the use of violence. I am touring the world by walking and cycling in order to highlight the works of Gandhi, maybe the world will realise that violence begets violence and peace begets peace,” said Sonawane.

On his epic expedition Sonawane looks under-equipped as he is armed only with tents, sleeping bags and clothes.

“My walk is sponsored by Maharashtra Gandhi Smarak Nidhi but frankly I don’t need much from them because I am a citizen of the world and wherever I have gone I have been helped by good people. I have not struggled for food and water or shelter. I have been taken in countless times and in cases where there was no room for me I have been allowed to pitch a tent in the backyard,” he said.

So what major challenges has Sonawane encountered on his odyssey?

“I started the walk with four other people but they all fell by the wayside. I have walked alone for most of my journey. However, in Japan I was joined by Bhuddist monk, Ikedahe and we have been together ever since. I have also fallen seriously ill twice but I have not been sick for a year now and I hope that continues.

“In China I was detained for some time as the security agents thought I was a spy from India. I was only let go after they verified my story. I was also detained at the American border because I only had $300 on me. They asked how I would survive as they strongly suspected that I was up to no good. I told them I had survived on far less in Japan, a country that is more expensive than America. Besides that I have not had any issues. I was also told that South Africa will be a problem because of the high crime rate but no one bothered me,” Sonawane said.

Bhuddist monk, Ikedahe said he has been impressed by the hospitality they have received in Zimbabwe.

He said: “Zimbabwe is a beautiful country and the people are more beautiful and welcoming. We have been well received. Everywhere we have gone we have not encountered any problems. And the police, unlike in some countries, have not stopped us and interrogated us.”

So where to from here?

“We are leaving Bulawayo on 19 December and we are headed for Harare and we hope to arrive in Harare on 30 or 31 December. We will then walk around the city up to 6 January 2019. On 7 January we leave for Mozambique,” Sonawane said.

Zimbabwe Peace Walk Route

17 December 2018 — Reach Bulawayo and Stay; 18 December 2018 — Stay and Interaction with Local Community; 19 December 2018 — Bulawayo to Ntabazinduna; 20 December 2018 — Ntabazinduna to Insiza; 21 December 2018 — Insiza to Somabhula; 22 December 2018 — Somabhula to Gweru; 23 December 2018 — Gweru to Lalapansi; 24 December 2018 — Lalapansi to Mvuma; 25 December 2018 — Stay at Mvuma ; 26 December 2018 — Mvuma to Chivhu; 27 December 2018 — Stay at Chivhu to Mantlavina; 28 December 2018 — Chivhu to Mantlavina; 29 December 2018 — Stay at Mantlavina; 30 December 2018 — Mantlavina to Beatrice; 31 December 2018 — Beatrice to Harare; 1st and 2nd January 2019 — Visa application process from 3 to 5 January 2019. Local Community Interaction 6 January 2019 — Gandhi Peace Walk with local people in Harare City; 7 January 2019 — End of the Peace Walk in Zimbabwe and Heading towards Mozambique.