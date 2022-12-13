Pensioners to get part of bonuses in forex

Charity Chikara, Sunday News Reporter

THE National Social Security Authority (NSSA) has said Government pensioners will get part of their bonuses in foreign currency.

In a statement, NSSA said the pensioners will each get US$30 in hard currency with the rest paid in local currency.

“Retirement pensioners will be paid bonuses as 13th cheque, part of which will be converted to the United States Dollar at the interbank rate. Pensioners will be paid sum of US$30, while the difference will be paid in Zimbabwe dollars.

“Other pensioners will be paid bonuses as 13th cheque, part of which will be converted to the United States dollar at the interbank rate. They will receive USD20, while the difference will be paid in Zimbabwe dollars. All pensioners receiving shared pensions will share the bonuses equally,” said NSSA.

As of 16 December, all pensioners will have access to the US dollar portions of their bonuses while their regular access to their monthly pensions and the Zimbabwe dollar portion of their bonuses will still be accessible as from today (13 December).

“All pensioners under the Accident Prevention and Workers’ Compensation Scheme (APWCS) will be paid bonuses as 13th cheques, part of which will be converted to the USD at the interbank rate. APWCS pensioners will be paid up to a maximum of USD35, subject to one’s entitlement, while the difference will be paid in Zimbabwe dollars.”