Phiri set for WBC intercontinental contest

Tadious Manyepo, Sports Reporter

FRESH from successfully defending the African Boxing Union (ABU) lightweight belt, Zimbabwean rising boxing star Aliya Phiri is already preparing for a much more challenging contest within the next three months.

The 24-year-old beat Tanzanian challenger Saidi Mkola on points to retain his stripes in Harare last weekend.

And he will take just a two-week break before he resumes preparations for the scheduled World Boxing Council (WBC) intercontinental challenge.

His management is already combing the files to see if it is possible to bring the contest to Zimbabwe.

Phiri’s promoter/coach/manager Ali, who is also his brother, said the talented pugilist will have a busy year as he tries to navigate his way up the sport’s ladder.

“We have a very limited time to celebrate the victory that we scored over the last weekend,” he said.

“Our boxer has been placed in a two-week recovery period. He is taking that deserved rest for the next 14 or so days.

“As management, we are taking that time to address logistical issues to do with the upcoming fight. We have set our sights on the WBC intercontinental belt and we are running around to ensure that we put together the fight. We want to climb up the ladder in this game.

“So there isn’t much time to rest on our laurels. In a period of two weeks, we will be going back to the gym and starting the grind again. We need to maintain the shape, the strength and also keep the weight in check.

“We are looking around for a vacant belt or to put up a challenge on any which is being held by someone else. We need to go for that. So we will be meeting with the WBC presidium in the next few days to map the way forward.”

Phiri will become the third boxer from this country to fight for the WBC belt at any level.

Charles Manyuchi, who is regarded as the best boxer to emerge from Zimbabwe has previously held the welterweight silver title while female pugilist Kuda Chiwandire has also won the WBC super-bantamweight interim title.

But Phiri is keeping his eyes on the ball and wants to surpass that.

“I am always working hard and the goal is to one day win the WBC gold belt,” said Phiri.

“I am very grateful to my sponsor Lindsay Earle, my father and brother as well as everyone involved in this sport for keeping on pushing me.”