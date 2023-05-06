Place your bet…the Castle Tankard is on

Roman Discent, by Dynasty, won the $50 000 Castle Tankard at Borrowdale Racecourse last year

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Sports Reporter

THE stables are open and the bookmakers have placed their choice as the country’s top jockeys ready to crack whip at the 63rd Castle Tankard at Borrowdale Race Course in Harare this morning.

A whooping US$50 000 is up for the taking.

“With USD$50,000 in stakes, the day will be packed with excitement as the finest horses jostle to win the ultimate trophy.

“All preparations for the day are well underway, and the whole country is invited to come and enjoy this day with us,” race organisers said in a statement.

Historic would be the race, as it marks a milestone in the annals of horse racing in the country, having a long standing partnership with the Mashonaland Turf Club.

The Castle Tankard has earned its worth as the most prestigious and sought-after title, with jockeys and horse owners coming from across the region.

Later in the day, musical acts will add on to the entertainment. Lined up would be Alick Macheso and Enzo Ishall.