Police hunt down cop killer

Nohlelo Mlilo, Sunday News Reporter

THE police have issued a statement requesting for information from members of the public concerning the killing of a Bulawayo police officer last Saturday.

The officer was found dead at Makoni Shopping Centre in Pumula South in the early hours of Saturday.

According to the police, the officer’s body was found around 1.30am on Saturday morning with serious injuries on the back of the head and on the mouth.

“ZRP is investigating a case of murder where a police officer whose body was found at Eyethu Shops, Makoni Shopping Centre in Bulawayo on December 4 around 1.30am. The body had serious injuries on the back of the head right side and on the mouth,” the police said in their statement.

Reports suggest that the officer was involved in a fight with unknown persons who subsequently stoned him to death.

Members of the public who spoke to Sunday News on Saturday said they suspected amakorokoza (illegal miners) who live in the neighbourhood.

Local residents were alarmed at the killing and have called on bar owners to close their business at 8pm.