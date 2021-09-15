President Mnangagwa a visionary leader

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has been described as a visionary leader whose resistance to the vagaries of colonial dispossessions and oppressions has left indelible footprints in the country.

In their birthday message to the President, the ruling Zanu-PF party paid gratitude to the President’s dedication to the nation which saw him spend youth fighting for the liberation on the nation. The President turns 79 years today (Wednesday).

“Indeed 79 years ago, a visionary, gallant and patriotic leader was born to a peasant family whose resistance to the vagaries of colonial dispossession and oppression left indelible footprints and inspired a son who would later own endure his boyhood in the wilderness, tolling with fellow brave youthful compatriots in the struggle for our independence, freedom, right to self-determination and emancipation.

“As we mark your birthday, Your Excellency, we learn from your long story, the virtues of endurance, bravery, servant leadership, patriotism, loyalty, focus and forgiving,” reads part of the message.

The Public Service Commission have reiterated the message from the ruling party, noting that the President’s visionary leadership and unflinching focus on results continued to energise them.

“The upward trajectory on which you are steering our country’s socio-economic fortunes is clearly defined for all of us in the Public Service as we endeavor to deliver the services that support the attainment of the strategic goals you have set through Vision 2030.

“You have demonstrated in an emphatic manner that it is not analysis or opinion that matters as we engage the opportunities and challenges of development and progress as the economy gains momentunm towards the attainment of the National vision that you have written clearly so that we can all read and run with it,” reads the birthday message from the commission.