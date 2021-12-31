President Mnangangwa defers 2022 schools’ opening

Harare Bureau

President Mnangagwa has today deferred the opening of schools as part of measures to contain the COVID 19 pandemic whose infection rate and deaths has risen in recent days.

He said only those students who are returning to write the remainder of their 2021 Ordinary and Advanced level examinations which are due to open next Tuesday will go ahead as planned.

“With the exception of examination classes which resume classes as announced by the responsible ministry, the general school calendar is here by delayed until further notice. Examination classes exempt from this delay are however, expected to strictly comply with preventive public health measures,” he said.

He said the current Level 2 national lockdown has been extended by another two weeks.

President Mnangagwa made the announcement today at State House in Harare.

Schools reopening have been set for January 10.