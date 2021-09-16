President replaces Retired Justice Cheda in Justice Mabhikwa tribunal

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has replaced Retired Justice Maphios Cheda with Retired Justice November Mtshiya in the tribunal meant to investigate allegations of misconduct against Justice Thomson Mabhikwa.

In June the President appointed the three member tribunal which also includes Harare lawyer Ms Philippa Philips and Mr Chaka Mashoko.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Mrs Virginia Mabiza is the secretary for the tribunal.

The tribunal followed a Judicial Service Commission (JSC) investigation into the alleged love affair between Justice Mabhikwa and an assistant, Ms Oratile Nare. According to JSC code of conduct, it is unethical for a boss and a subordinate to engage in an affair.

According to Presidential Proclamation number six of 2021, President Mnangagwa notes that the substitution of Retired Justice Cheda, who chaired the tribunal has been made necessary.

“Under and by virtue of the powers vested in the President as afore said, I do hereby, by this proclamation amend the Proclamation published in Statutory Instrument 170A of 2021, by deletion in paragraph (b) of the words “Retired Justice Maphios Cheda” and the insertion of “Retired Justice November Mtshiya”, and with the insertion after the word “Members” in paragraph (d) of the words “with an option of an extension of a further six months after the expiry of the initial fi ve months.”, and the deletion of the words “Retired Justice Maphios Cheda” and substitution with Retired Justice November Mtshiya,” reads part of the proclamation published today (Thursday).