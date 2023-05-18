Presidents Mnangagwa, Nyusi lead groundbreaking ceremony for Samora Machel Monument

Presidents Mnangagwa, Nyusi lead groundbreaking ceremony for Samora Machel Monument

The Sunday News

Harare Bureau

President Emmerson Mnangagwa together with his visiting Mozambican counterpart President Filipe Nyusi have presided over the ground breaking ceremony of the Samora Machel Monument at the Liberation City in Harare.

President Mnangagwa officially handed over the construction site for the Samora Machel Monument to President Nyusi.

“Today, Zimbabwe and Mozambique stand in solidarity in celebrating an iconic leader and a founding father; the late Cde Samora Machel.

“We are enjoying the fruits of his tireless efforts in the liberation of Southern Africa and the emancipation of fellow African brothers,” said President Mnangagwa.

He gave an acre of land overlooking Samora Machel Avenue at the Liberation City dedicated for the project with President Nyusi being given the honour to break the ground for the construction of the monument.

President Mnangagwa commended his Mozambican counterpart for heeding the call to support the idea of construction of the iconic Museum of African Liberation.

He said it was an honour that President Nyusi is the first Head of State and Government to visit the Liberation City which is housing the Museum of African Liberation.

