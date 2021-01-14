Prince Dube back at Azam training after six weeks on sidelines

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

TANZANIA based Zimbabwean footballer, Prince Dube has returned to training with his Azam teammates having recovered from a broken ulna bone on his left arm.

Dube picked up the injury at the end of November when he fell and broke the ulna bone on his left forearm in a Tanzania Mainland Premier League clash with Young Africans played at the Azam Complex Stadium.

Azam sent the Warriors striker to the Vincent Pallotti Hospital in Cape Town South Africa for treatment. Dube underwent a successful operation on his forearm at the beginning of December.

Azam on Thursday confirmed that Dube was back at training after being sidelined for six weeks.

“Our striker, @princemgadafi, has officially started competitive training with his teammates on Thursday after recovering from injuries to his left arm that sidelined him for six weeks,’’ posted Azam.

Next up for Azam is a clash with Coastal Union on away on Saturday. If fully fit, Dube should make a return in this fixture.

Before he got injured, the Zimbabwean striker had made a bright start to his career at Azam with six goals and four assists in the league. He was voted the Vodacom Tanzania Mainland Premier League Player of the Month for September, an award which came with a cash prize of one million Tanzanian shillings (US$431).

@Mdawini_29