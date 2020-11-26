Prince Dube breaks ulnar bone on forearm, heads to South Africa for further treatment

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN striker, Prince Dube is expected to be out of action for a while after picking up a forearm injury in his Tanzania Mainland Premier League Azam’s 1-0 defeat at home to Young Africans on Wednesday.

Dube fell and broke the ulnar bone in his forearm in the 15th minute of the contest played at the Azam Complex Stadium. Azam are sending the Warriors striker to South Africa for treatment.

“Our striker Prince Dube, who was injured in our game against Yanga yesterday November 25, is expected to go to South Africa for more treatment. Dube was injured 15 minutes into the match when he broke his front bone called ulnar, this is the bone from the block and down to the last finger,’’ said Azam.

The club said Dube leaves Tanzania for South Africa on Sunday where he will be under the care of renowned orthopedic surgeon, Robert Nicholas.

“He will leave the country on Sunday November 29, he will be treated at Vincent Pallotti Hospital in Cape Town, under the bone champion, Robert Nicolas,” the club said.

Zaka Zakazi, the Azam head of information and communication department said it is the specialist who will decide for how long Dube will be out for.

The Zimbabwean striker has made a bright start to his career at Azam with six goals and four assists in the league. He was voted the Vodacom Tanzania Mainland Premier League Player of the Month for September, an award which came with a cash prize of one million Tanzanian shillings (US$431).

Azam’s defeat was the third for the season and they are now second on the log with 25 points while table topping Young Africans are on 28.

