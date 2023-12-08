Prince Dube grabs a brace for Azam

Fungai Muderere

PREDATORY former Highlanders striker Prince Dube seem to have returned to his goal scoring form after netting a brace when his side Azam thumped KMC fc 5-0 in the Tanzanian topflight league match played yesterday.

Dube had reportedly endured a long two months without finding the back of the net for his free spending paymasters.

In yesterday’s match the Nyathi raised footie star, opened his account in 23rd minute before completing his brace in the second stanza with a fine effort that he took from the edge of the box.

The Warriors international now has four league goals in 11 games this season.

Azam previously provided home to Dube’s fellow countrymen Bruce Kangwa, Never Tigere and Franscisco Zvikumbawire. -@FungaiMuderere.