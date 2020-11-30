Prince Dube in Cape Town for further treatment on broken bone in forearm

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN striker, Prince Dube is now in Cape Town, South Africa for further treatment after suffering a broken ulnar bone on his left forearm while turning out for his Tanzanian club, Azam.

The club posted on Sunday that Dube was on his way to Mzansi to get attention on his left arm. Azam’s post was accompanied by a photo of the player whose left arm was in a sling, an indication that the striker is not returning to action anytime soon.

“Our striker, @princemgadafi , on his way to South Africa on Sunday morning, undergoing treatment for his left arm at Vincent Pallotti Hospital in Cape Town. We wish him all the best in his treatment and he will return to the field soon,’’ posted Azam.

The Warriors striker fell and broke the ulnar bone in his left forearm in the 15th minute of a Vodacom Tanzania Mainland Premier League contest against Young Africans Azam Complex Stadium last Wednesday. Azam lost the match 1-0, their third defeat for the season.

Dube has made a bright start to his career at Azam with six goals and four assists in the league. He was voted the Vodacom Tanzania Mainland Premier League Player of the Month for September, an award which came with a cash prize of one million Tanzanian shillings (US$431).

Without Dube, second placed Azam played out a 1-1 draw with Biashara United in a league encounter on Monday and trail table topping Yanga by five points.

