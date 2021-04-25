Prince Dube scores 12th league goal for Azam as they beat Young Africans

PRINCE Dube continued with his brilliant form for Azam when he scored a stunning goal, his 12th for the season in the Vodacom Tanzania Mainland Premier League to guide the Chamazi Millionaires to a 1-0 triumph over Young Africans away at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

Dube found the target in the 86th minute as the match looked set to end in a goalless stalemate. The Zimbabwean striker is now the outright leading goal scorer in the Tanzanian Premier League. He headed into the match tied on 11 goals with Meddie Kagere of Simba Sports Club.

It was a brilliant, well taken strike from outside the box capable of settling any contest. Dube now has 12 goals and six assists in the league since he joined Azam from Highlanders in August last year. Sunday’s win saw third placed Azam move to 54 points, three behind Yanga in second spot while table topping Simba are on 58.

Kagere, the winner of the Golden Boot for the two seasons remains on 11 while his Simba teammate, John Bocco is on 10. Simba however have played four matches less than Azam, which means Kagere and Bocco have an opportunity to catch up with [email protected]_29