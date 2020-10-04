Prince Dube scores brace, weighs in with assist in Azam’s triumph over Kagera Sugar

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

PRINCE Dube scored his second brace for Azam to guide his team to a fifth win in a row in the Vodacom Tanzania Mainland Premier League in their 4-2 win over Kagera Sugar at the Azam Complex Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

Not only did the former Highlanders player score twice but he also provided an assist, with the win seeing Azam maintain a perfect record of five out five.

It is the second time the Warriors striker has hit the target twice in the same match after he struck a brace in Azam’s win against Coastal Union last month. He now has five goals from the same number of matches as well as two assists for Azam in the league.

Dube opened the scoring for Azam in the sixth minute and the two teams were deadlocked 1-1 heading into the halftime break. He provided an assist for Zambian striker Obrey Chirwa to score the second for Azam and restore the Chamazi millionaires’ lead two minutes after the break.

Ivorian striker, Richard Djodi scored the third for Azam to lead 3-1 and while Kagera scored again, Dube had the last say in the encounter with his second of the match three minutes to fulltime.