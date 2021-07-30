Purcell-Gilpin settles for second place in Men’s Single Sculls, finished 20th out 32 rowers at the Tokyo Olympics

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN rower, Peter Purcell-Gilpin came second in the D final in the Men’s Single Sculls at the Tokyo Olympics at the Sea Forrest Waterway on Friday.

Purcell-Gilpin finished 20th overall out of 32 rowers in the Men’s Single Skulls at the biggest sporting event in the world.

The 27-year old Purcell-Gilpin finished his race in a time of seven minutes, 03.85 seconds behind Vladislav Yakovlev of Kazakhstan who clocked seven minutes, 03:37 seconds.

Zimbabwean athletes still in the running for medals at the Tokyo Olympics are golfer Scott Vincent who teed off at Kasumigaseki Country Club on Thursday, with the golf coming to an end on Sunday while 100m sprint athlete, Ngoni Makusha starts competing in the heats on Saturday.

Swimmers, Donata Katai and Peter Wetzlar’s interest at Olympic Games is over after they failed to progress to the next stage despite posting personal best times.

Donata won her 100m backstroke heat with a new personal best time of 1:02:73 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Sunday but her she fell outside the cutoff time to qualify for the semifinals.

Wetzlar finished fifth in his 100m freestyle heat in a time of 50.31 seconds. Regardless of the fact that this was the 24-year old swimmer’s personal best time and a national record, it was not good enough for Wetzlar to make it to the next round. Wetzlar finished 42 out of 70 swimmers in the 100m freestyle and Tuesday’s race was his only appearance at the Tokyo Olympics.

