Rahman Gumbo fired in Botswana

BOTSWANA Premiership side Sua Flamingoes have fired their Zimbabwean coach Rahman Gumbo following a string of poor results.

Last weekend’s 3-2 defeat to Eleven Angels, which condemned them to position 15, second from the bottom of the table with just three points from a possible 18 prompted Sua Flamingoes to sever ties with the Zimbabwean gaffer.

Sua Flamingoes who are in their second season in the Premiership announced Gumbo’s sacking today (Tuesday).

“Sua Flamingoes FC informs its valued supporters, stakeholders, the media and the entire football fraternity that it has amicably parted ways with its Head Coach Mr Rahman Allen Gumbo with immediate effect.

“The team takes this opportunity to thank Coach Gumbo who immensely contributed to the growth of the team, leading them to a top eight finish in our maiden season in the elite league,” reads the club’s statement.

Kopane Phakedi has been appointed to the position of interim coach.

Pressure had been mounting on Gumbo who had lost five of the six 2022/23 championship matches, with the only win of the season registered on match day three when they edged Morupole Wanderers 1-0.