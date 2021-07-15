Raza named in Zimbabwe squad for ODIs against Bangladesh

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ALL rounder, Sikandar Raza has been named in Zimbabwe’s squad for the three-match One Day International series against Bangladesh which start at Harare Sports Club on Friday.

The three matches are part of the International Cricket Council Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.

Raza, a middle order batsman who also bowls off spin missed all the matches in Pakistan’s tour of Zimbabwe and the one-off Test against Bangladesh which ended on Sunday as he recovered from a bone marrow infection which was suspected to be cancerous at one stage until tests proved otherwise.

Having played 103 ODIs since he made his debut in 2013, the 35-year old Raza is one of the most seasoned players in the Zimbabwean team and his experience will count a lot considering what is at stake.

Brenda Taylor will captain a Zimbabwean team that is still missing the left-handed duo of Craig Ervine and Sean Williams who missed the Test against Bangladesh for Covid-19 issues.

“Although the duo returned negative coronavirus test results this week, the ZC medical team is making frantic efforts to ensure the two senior players first complete further health and fitness assessments before they can be allowed to join the squad in the bio-secure bubble,’’ said ZC on Ervine and Williams.

Three uncapped players, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers and Milton Shumba have also been included in the squad of 16. Pace bowler Tendai Chatara, who has not played an international match since he suffered a right upper-arm injury during the tour to Pakistan in November last year, has been picked.

Ryan Burl has recovered from a right knee sprain to make the squad while Luke Jongwe, who last played an ODI match in January 2016, has also been selected.

Zimbabwe squad for ODIs against Bangladesh: Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Timycen Maruma, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor (captain), Donald Tiripano

