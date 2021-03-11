Resumption of domestic football still under consideration, SRC to give update

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

RESUMPTION of domestic football is still under consideration, with the Sports and Recreation Commission to give an update on the prolonged way out for the game to resume.

On Thursday, the SRC released a statement to say the resumption of all sporting activity which includes football is still being considered, with Zimbabweans to be given an update in the coming days on the outcomes of the discussion s taking place.

“The SRC advises that the resumption of all sport and football in particular is a matter that is still under consideration. Extensive engagements and consultations are underway for a sustainable solution to the matter. The public will soon be advised of the outcome,’’ said the SRC in a statement.

Domestic football has been on hold since March last year when measures to control the spread of the coronavirus were introduced. Football was cleared to go ahead under a bio bubble, which proved to be unaffordable, which saw teams only train but no matches took place.

Sporting activity in the country was suspended when new lockdown regulations were introduced at the beginning of the year. Low risk sports were at the start of March given permission to resume activity.

