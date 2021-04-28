Rhinos win first domestic cricket trophy after beating Rocks in Pro50 final

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

Rhinos – 297-8 in 50 overs (Takudzwanashe Kaitano 122, Charles Kunje 47, Tashinga Musekiwa 34, Nkosilathi Nungu 3/80, Travor Mutsamba 2/47, Sydney Murombo 1/41) beat Southern Rocks – 250 all out in 49 overs (Brian Mudzinganyama 53, William Mashinge 51, Tadiwanashe Marumani 32, Brandon Mavuta 3/40, Chris Mpofu 2/33, Tashinga Musekiwa 2/38) by 47 runs

A glorious century from Rhinos opening batsman Takudzwanashe Kaitano was the big factor in their first domestic cricket trophy victory in their history, as they beat Southern Rocks by 47 runs in the Pro50 Championship final at Takashinga Sports Club on Wednesday.

Kaitano 122 runs off118 deliveries as scored 297-8 in 50 overs after they won the toss and chose to make first use of the batting track. In response, Southern Rocks were bowled out for 250 in 49 overs despite half centuries from Brian Mudzinganyama (53) and William Mashinge (51). Leg spinner Brandon Mavuta had three wickets for 40 runs, seasoned pace bowler Christopher Mpofu had 2/33 and Tashinga Musekiwa got 2/38.

Across the capital city at Old Hararians Sports Club, Tuskers secured bronze with an 85-run triumph over Eagles.

Brian Chari top scored with 92, Tuskers all out for 221 in 49 overs. Eagles were blown away for 136 in 36.1 overs, their highest individual score being 63 by Gareth Chirawu. Veteran off spinner John Nyumbu had five wickets for 21 runs, pace bowler Charlton Tshuma managed 3/30 and Nkosana Mpofu took 2/7.

