Robinho Sentenced To 9 Years In Jail

Ex-Brazil and AC Milan striker Robinho will reportedly begin a nine-year prison sentence after his appeal against his conviction of rape was rejected.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Court of Cassation in Rome has turned down an appeal from the former Selecao forward and his friend, Ricardo Falco, relating to the alleged incident in 2013.

Robinho, 37, was convicted of sexual assault in 2017, with a nine-year sentence in prison handed to him by the Italian court, but has spent the past five years attempting to appeal the judgement.

The retired footballer will now be locked behind bars after the latest decision from the court in Rome, with the Brazilian said to have no more room to appeal.

While the incident took place in Italy, Robinho and his friend are likely to serve their time in jail in Brazil as the Brazilian justice system prohibits the extradition of Brazilians.

Robinho is said to have been part of a group of five men who raped a woman in Milan in 2013 after giving her lots of alcohol to drink at a party, although he has continuously denied any involvement.-www.soccerladuma.co.za