Sables skipper Mudariki cannot wait to complete Rugby World Cup qualification next year

27 Jul, 2021 - 16:07 0 Views
Sables skipper Mudariki cannot wait to complete Rugby World Cup qualification next year Zimbabwe Sables captain Hilton Mudariki going over to score a try against Zambia in a friendly match played last month

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Sables captain, Hilton Mudariki cannot wait to finish the job next year by leading his team’s qualification for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The Sables won the Rugby Africa Cup pool D which ended last week in Harare with two wins recorded over Burkina Faso. Zimbabwe will now face off against Ivory Coast in the quarterfinals of next year’s tournament while Burkina Faso’s opponents in the last eight being Namibia.

Should Zimbabwe and Namibia win both their quarterfinal fixtures, Zimbabwe and Namibia will meet in the semifinals.

Winners of next year’s Rugby Africa Cup will automatically qualify for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France and slot into Pool A with the hosts, three-time champions New Zealand as well as the team that wins Americas’ qualifiers.

Mudariki described the last few weeks as being memorable said it was an honor for to be part of the Sables and cannot wait to finish what they started in what is a crucial next year.

“An unforgettable couple of weeks with my @zimbabwesables family. It was an absolute honour and privilege to be part of this special group. Thank you to all our supporters and sponsors, for the well wishes and positive energy over these couple of weeks. This is only the beginning of the journey, can’t wait to return next year to get the job done,’’ posted Mudariki.

The scrumhalf led the team in the 101-3 triumph over the Stallions before injury ruled him out of the second match, which Zimbabwe won 95-5. In Mudariki’s absence, fullback Brendon Mandivenga captained the Sables.

@Mdawini_29

 

