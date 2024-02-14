Shadaya for Sandra Ndebele Roast

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

CONTROVERSIAL local social commentator Tawona Knight Shadaya, is expected to grace the much anticipated Roast of Sandra Ndebele, which is pencilled in for 17 February at Rainbow Hotel.

The presence of Shadaya is an added feather in the cap of the event’s organisers, Umahlekisa Comedy Club, whose star-studded panel for the roast already includes broadcasters Ezra Tshisa Sibanda and Babongile Sikhonjwa, comedian Carl Joshua Ncube and Umahlekisa founder Ntando Van Moyo.

Shadaya revealed that he would be present at the roast in posts on his various social media accounts.

“Bulawayo, this Saturday (17 February) we are at the Rainbow Hotel for The Comedy Roast of Sandra Ndebele. You just don’t get a Mercedes Benz GLE and expect not to be roasted,” he wrote, alluding to the vehicle Ndebele was recently gifted by businessman Wicknell Chivayo.