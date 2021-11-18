SK Moyo burial set for Monday

President Mnangagwa speaks about the late Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo at his funeral at his house in Hillside suburb on Wednesday....Pic By Dennis Mudzamiri....

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE late Zanu-PF spokesperson Cde Simon Khaya Moyo will be buried on Monday at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

This came out after consultations between President Mnangagwa and the national hero’s family in Bulawayo on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Khaya Moyo residence in Hillside, President Mnangagwa, who was accompanied by Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga and Zanu-PF National Chairperson, Cde Oppah Muchinguri, described Cde Khaya Moyo (76), as a true patriot, courageous and selfless freedom fighter.

The President said it was of paramount importance for him to preside over the burial of the late Cde Khaya Moyo hence he requested the family to move the burial to Monday.

The President is set to attend a meeting with his Zambian and Botswana counterparts in Kazungula, Botswana on Saturday.

“We have a meeting as Sadc Heads of State in Botswana on Saturday where I will be meeting with my counterparts from Zambia and Botswana. So, I made a request to the family for the burial to be moved to Monday as I will be coming back on Sunday. I’m very grateful to the Moyo family who have accepted my request. I want to be there when Cde SK is laid to rest. I want to preside at the National Heroes Acre because we were so close and I wouldn’t want him to be buried when I’m away,” he said.

Cde Khaya Moyo succumbed to cancer on Sunday at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo.