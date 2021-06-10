Sports Writers Association of Zimbabwe members to benefit from partnership with Zimbabwe Golf Association

Online Reporter

SPORTS journalists who are members of the Sports Writers Association of Zimbabwe are set to benefit from a partnership with the Zimbabwe Golf Association which is holding two workshops for the scribes.

First up is a workshop for Swaz members based in Bulawayo and surrounding areas at Bulawayo Golf Club on Friday 11 June. Police Golf Club is the venue for those in Harare and nearby places on 22 Tuesday 22 June.

For the Bulawayo workshop, 26 Swaz members are attending. ZGA president, Mufaro Chivonivoni and his vice president Martin Chikwana will make presentations to the participants together with golfers Brian Gondo as well as Philip Tshuma.

In a statement, Swaz said the reason they approached ZGA is because the sport still lacks serious coverage because most sports journalists lack the technical know how to inform the public on the goings on in the sport

“The objective of the workshops is to improve the understanding of the sport of golf among our members in order to upgrade their writing skills when it comes to the sport. We have realised that golf is one of the least covered sports in Zimbabwe not because there is no activity in the particular sport but because journalists lack the understanding of the sport. We believe by having these workshops, coverage of golf will increase because our members will be upskilled after attending the two workshops,’’ read a statement from Swaz.

The sports writers representative body expressed its appreciation to Chivonivoni, Chikwana and ZGA board member marketing and communication Ephraim Mashingaidze for their assistance in the planning of the two workshops. Swaz said they have no doubt that the two events will run smoothly and will be a massive success.

As an association, Swaz said they believe in empowering journalists who are members of the body through such initiatives so they continue to improve their understanding of sports they cover.